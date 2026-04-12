Delhi Police arrest Babidul Khan in Tawang for 5cr scam

Scam linked to China and Assam

Investigators found the scam was likely operating from China and relied on mule bank accounts in Assam to move stolen money.

Mantu Sutradhar and Pranav Talukdar were arrested in Guwahati and, when questioned separately, said they had sold their accounts to Khan.

With Khan's arrest, police uncovered a bigger network behind these scams, showing just how complex and global cybercrime has become.