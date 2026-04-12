Delhi Police arrest Babidul Khan in Tawang for 5cr scam
India
Delhi Police just tracked down and arrested 24-year-old Babidul Khan in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, after a 500-kilometer chase.
Khan was part of a digital scam ring that tricked at least 15 people out of ₹5 crore through fake investment schemes: one Delhi resident alone lost over ₹7 lakh before reporting it.
Scam linked to China and Assam
Investigators found the scam was likely operating from China and relied on mule bank accounts in Assam to move stolen money.
Mantu Sutradhar and Pranav Talukdar were arrested in Guwahati and, when questioned separately, said they had sold their accounts to Khan.
With Khan's arrest, police uncovered a bigger network behind these scams, showing just how complex and global cybercrime has become.