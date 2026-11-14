Delhi Police arrest Bishnoi shooters plotting businessman and actor attacks
Delhi Police just arrested two shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Vikas Thakur and Deep, who were allegedly plotting to attack a Delhi businessman and a Bollywood actor in Mumbai.
Deep was also linked to the recent murder of influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar.
Their capture is being called a big win against organized crime.
Arms Act case filed, probe continues
Deep, who started out as a truck helper, was sent to Mumbai for the planned attack on the actor, while Vikas has been involved with gangs since he was young and was targeting a businessman for extortion.
Now that both are in custody, police are digging deeper into the gang's network, looking at how they get weapons and who else might be involved.
A case under the Arms Act has already been filed as part of this ongoing investigation.