Delhi Police book self-styled godman over sexual harassment allegations

Victims say some faculty members pressured them

Police have taken statements from 32 women—many say some faculty pressured them to go along with Saraswati's advances.

Sixteen victims have testified before a magistrate.

Meanwhile, police seized a Volvo with a fake diplomatic plate linked to him, but Saraswati is still missing, last traced near Agra.

His ashram has expelled him and is working with investigators.

The case has sparked fresh questions about student safety in educational spaces.