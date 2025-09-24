Delhi Police book self-styled godman over sexual harassment allegations
Delhi Police have booked Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati (also known as Parth Sarthy) after 17 female students at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management accused him of sexual harassment.
The allegations include abusive language, sending obscene messages, and unwanted physical contact.
Saraswati was part of the institute's management committee.
Victims say some faculty members pressured them
Police have taken statements from 32 women—many say some faculty pressured them to go along with Saraswati's advances.
Sixteen victims have testified before a magistrate.
Meanwhile, police seized a Volvo with a fake diplomatic plate linked to him, but Saraswati is still missing, last traced near Agra.
His ashram has expelled him and is working with investigators.
The case has sparked fresh questions about student safety in educational spaces.