Karnataka bans foreign study tours for officials until 2026 India Sep 24, 2025

Karnataka has just banned all foreign study tours for government officials until the end of 2025.

The move, approved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, comes after several officials skipped filing the required reports about their overseas trips.

The intention is inferred to be boosting accountability and ensuring these trips actually benefit the state.