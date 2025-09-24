Next Article
Karnataka bans foreign study tours for officials until 2026
India
Karnataka has just banned all foreign study tours for government officials until the end of 2025.
The move, approved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, comes after several officials skipped filing the required reports about their overseas trips.
The intention is inferred to be boosting accountability and ensuring these trips actually benefit the state.
New rules for reporting trips
Now, any official who traveled abroad between August 2024 and July 2025 must submit a detailed report within a week of coming back—no more skipping out.
Plus, if someone wants approval for future travel, they'll have to attach any missing reports from earlier trips.
These new rules are here to stay until further notice.