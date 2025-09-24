Next Article
Over 15 female students accuse director of molestation
India
Serious allegations have surfaced against the director of a Delhi educational institute in Vasant Kunj, with over 15 female students accusing him of molestation.
Police have registered a case, recorded the students' statements, and say the director has been traced near Agra but has not yet been arrested—he briefly sought anticipatory bail but then withdrew it.
Director's car had fake UN number plate
During their investigation, police discovered the director's luxury red Volvo had a fake United Nations number plate he made himself.
Authorities tracked him near Agra and say an arrest is likely soon.
Meanwhile, the institute has fired the director and is cooperating with the investigation.