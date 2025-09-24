Over 15 female students accuse director of molestation India Sep 24, 2025

Serious allegations have surfaced against the director of a Delhi educational institute in Vasant Kunj, with over 15 female students accusing him of molestation.

Police have registered a case, recorded the students' statements, and say the director has been traced near Agra but has not yet been arrested—he briefly sought anticipatory bail but then withdrew it.