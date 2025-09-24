Kolkata's Durga Puja prep hit by heaviest rainfall since 1986

Drainage system couldn't keep up, so many neighborhoods stayed underwater

The drainage system couldn't keep up, so many neighborhoods stayed underwater even after all-night pumping.

Streetlights were switched off for safety, and getting around is still risky for both drivers and pedestrians.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has deferred some Puja inaugurations but is pushing to get things back on track before the festival—including opening a new fire station at Kalighat—while the city keeps an eye on more possible rain.