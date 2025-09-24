Kolkata's Durga Puja prep hit by heaviest rainfall since 1986
Kolkata just saw its heaviest rainfall since 1986, with over 250mm pouring down in less than a day.
At least 10 people lost their lives, nine due to electrocution.
The city's roads, trains, and flights were thrown off track, schools had to close, and areas like Salt Lake are still flooded—making Durga Puja prep extra tough this year.
The drainage system couldn't keep up, so many neighborhoods stayed underwater even after all-night pumping.
Streetlights were switched off for safety, and getting around is still risky for both drivers and pedestrians.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has deferred some Puja inaugurations but is pushing to get things back on track before the festival—including opening a new fire station at Kalighat—while the city keeps an eye on more possible rain.