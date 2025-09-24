Next Article
Delhi weather: Clear skies, cool breeze; max temperature to touch 34degC
India
Delhi started Wednesday, September 24, 2025, with clear skies and a comfy 24°C morning.
The IMD says it'll stay sunny and could get up to 34°C later.
Humidity was at 65% by 8:30am.
Air quality today
Air quality is still in the 'moderate' zone, with an AQI of 107 at 9am—so not perfect, but not terrible either.
This level sits between 'satisfactory' and 'poor,' reminding us that Delhi's air still has room for improvement.