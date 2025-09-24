NIA files case against Pannun, SFJ for Modi hoisting threat
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based Khalistani activist, and his group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).
This follows Pannun's offer of an ₹11 crore reward for stopping Prime Minister Modi from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, made during a press event at Lahore via video from the US.
Pannun being investigated under anti-terror laws
Pannun is being investigated under strict anti-terror laws for allegedly trying to undermine India's unity—like revealing a map of a proposed 'Khalistan' that includes parts of Punjab and Delhi.
The NIA says SFJ's activities, including talk of forming a 'martyr's group,' are part of a bigger plan threatening national security.
This case highlights India's push to counter separatist movements led from abroad.