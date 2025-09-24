NIA files case against Pannun, SFJ for Modi hoisting threat India Sep 24, 2025

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based Khalistani activist, and his group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

This follows Pannun's offer of an ₹11 crore reward for stopping Prime Minister Modi from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, made during a press event at Lahore via video from the US.