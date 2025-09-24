Indore market in turmoil over 'Muslim workers' firing order

Broader implications of the order

Shopkeepers are worried about losing business during the festive season, and some market leaders even want this rule applied across Indore.

Meanwhile, Muslim workers are considering legal steps with support from Bhim Army Azad Samaj Party, arguing the order goes against constitutional rights.

Local Congress leaders have warned of protests if authorities don't step in.

The situation highlights bigger questions about community harmony and fairness in India right now.