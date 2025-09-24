Indore market in turmoil over 'Muslim workers' firing order
Seetlamata Market in Indore, with close to a thousand shops, is dealing with unrest after Aklavya Singh Gaur (son of a BJP MLA) told shop owners to fire all Muslim salesmen by September 25, 2025, and asked Muslim traders to vacate rented shops within two months.
This move is linked to rising concerns over so-called "love jihad" cases in the area.
Broader implications of the order
Shopkeepers are worried about losing business during the festive season, and some market leaders even want this rule applied across Indore.
Meanwhile, Muslim workers are considering legal steps with support from Bhim Army Azad Samaj Party, arguing the order goes against constitutional rights.
Local Congress leaders have warned of protests if authorities don't step in.
The situation highlights bigger questions about community harmony and fairness in India right now.