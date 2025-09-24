Next Article
Man loses ₹1.11cr in Bitcoin investment scam
India
A 36-year-old from Bhosari, Pune, lost ₹1.11 crore after falling for a Bitcoin investment scam that promised huge returns.
The fraud happened between March and July 2025, but only came to light when he reported it to the Cyber Police in September 2025.
The scammers convinced him he'd made big profits through a dashboard app—until things took a turn.
Victim saw fake 'profits' of ₹7 crore
The victim saw fake "profits" of ₹7 crore on his phone, but when he tried to cash out, the scammers demanded a steep 20% fee and then rejected his withdrawal request.
Once he realized it was all a trick, he went to the police.
Authorities are now investigating and have warned everyone: always double-check crypto platforms before investing.