NTPC seeks nod to buy nuclear reactors in bulk
NTPC, India's biggest power company, is asking the government for a green light to buy a bunch of nuclear reactors at once.
The idea is to boost atomic energy, cut down on fossil fuels, and save money by buying in bulk.
This is all part of India's push to reach 100 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2047—a huge leap from today.
NTPC's shift from fossil fuels
NTPC's first-ever nuclear power plant (with Nuclear Power Corp. of India) is expected to be completed by 2036, marking a major shift from fossil fuels—which currently make up 85% of NTPC's generation capacity.
But getting to that 100 GW target won't be easy: finding sites, suppliers and technology, and local support are all hurdles.
Still, bulk buying could make the process smoother and cheaper in the long run.