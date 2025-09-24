NTPC seeks nod to buy nuclear reactors in bulk

NTPC's shift from fossil fuels

NTPC's first-ever nuclear power plant (with Nuclear Power Corp. of India) is expected to be completed by 2036, marking a major shift from fossil fuels—which currently make up 85% of NTPC's generation capacity.

But getting to that 100 GW target won't be easy: finding sites, suppliers and technology, and local support are all hurdles.

Still, bulk buying could make the process smoother and cheaper in the long run.