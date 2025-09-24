Kolkata rain: Metro resumes services after 13-hour halt

10 people died, over 90 flights canceled

Over 90 flights at Kolkata airport were canceled and over 90 delayed due to waterlogged runways and poor visibility.

Tragically, 10 people lost their lives, mostly from electrocution.

Some city streets turned into rivers with over 300mm of rain recorded in a few hours.

The weather department says more heavy rain could hit southern and eastern West Bengal soon as the storm system strengthens.