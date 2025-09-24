Next Article
Kolkata rain: Metro resumes services after 13-hour halt
Kolkata faced intense flooding after six hours of heavy rain on Tuesday, throwing daily life off track.
The North-South Metro—crucial for commuters—was down for 13 hours because tunnels were flooded, only reopening once everything was safe again.
10 people died, over 90 flights canceled
Over 90 flights at Kolkata airport were canceled and over 90 delayed due to waterlogged runways and poor visibility.
Tragically, 10 people lost their lives, mostly from electrocution.
Some city streets turned into rivers with over 300mm of rain recorded in a few hours.
The weather department says more heavy rain could hit southern and eastern West Bengal soon as the storm system strengthens.