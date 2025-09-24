Next Article
Karnataka's caste survey hits roadblock over election duties
India
Karnataka's much-talked-about caste survey, underway in September 2025, is running into trouble as thousands of teachers are being pulled away for voter list work.
The state had planned to use about 1.75 lakh teachers to visit households, but up to 40,000 might now be reassigned for election duties.
Implications of delay in survey
This survey matters because it shapes social welfare and reservation policies that impact millions across Karnataka.
But with fewer staff and teacher unions pushing back against unpaid non-teaching work, the survey could face delays or gaps in data.
If things stall, important decisions on community support and representation might get pushed back too—highlighting just how tricky it can be when government priorities collide.