Noida girl dies in school; mother accuses management of negligence
India
A 10-year-old girl from Presidium School, Noida, collapsed near the stairs after lunch on September 4 and was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.
Her mother has accused the school of negligence and delaying medical help, leading to an FIR against the school's management.
Police are now investigating what happened.
School under fire for slow response
Doctors suspect a possible brain hemorrhage but are still waiting for final test results.
The school is facing criticism for not acting quickly enough and for having too few CCTV cameras in key areas.
Authorities have collected all available footage, and both police and the Child Welfare Committee are looking into how the school responded to this heartbreaking incident.