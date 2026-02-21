Delhi Police bust interstate drug syndicate, arrest 5

Suppliers and local associates arrested

Khan was found with 291gm of heroin and had been sourcing drugs from suppliers in Badaun to sell in East Delhi spots like Khoda Chowk and Shashi Garden.

His suppliers, Rashid and Balbir, were also picked up in Badaun with more heroin.

Two local associates, Asif and Ikrar from Trilokpuri—who were already wanted for a previous case—were arrested too.

Police are still digging deeper to uncover the full network behind this syndicate.