Delhi Police bust Pitampura tech-support scam cheating US victims ₹100cr
Delhi Police just cracked a massive tech-support scam that cheated victims in the US of around ₹100 crore.
The whole thing ran from a call center in Pitampura, where scammers used malware to pop up fake alerts on people's computers, pushing them to call bogus support numbers.
A raid on September 21 led to 11 arrests and the seizure of ₹41 lakh in cash.
Kawal Preet Singh, Prashant Nanda arrested
The team behind the scam pretended to be bank officials, tricking victims into installing remote access software and then convincing them to buy gift cards or send cryptocurrency.
They even faked messages from agencies like the FBI to make it all seem legit.
Key suspects Kawal Preet Singh and Prashant Nanda were arrested, and police are still hunting for others involved in this international operation.