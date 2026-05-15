Delhi Police expose ₹25L NEET paper scam, 4 arrested India May 15, 2026

Just before the NEET UG 2026 exam, Delhi Police uncovered a scam where probable NEET question papers were being sold for ₹25 lakh each, payable after admission.

Four people, including Vinod Bhai Bika Bhai Patel, were arrested after being found and questioned at a Mahipalpur hotel and at other locations, including a Ghaziabad hospital and a Ghaziabad flat, after tricking students and parents from Gujarat with promises of securing medical college admission.