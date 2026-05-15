Delhi Police expose ₹25L NEET paper scam, 4 arrested
Just before the NEET UG 2026 exam, Delhi Police uncovered a scam where probable NEET question papers were being sold for ₹25 lakh each, payable after admission.
Four people, including Vinod Bhai Bika Bhai Patel, were arrested after being found and questioned at a Mahipalpur hotel and at other locations, including a Ghaziabad hospital and a Ghaziabad flat, after tricking students and parents from Gujarat with promises of securing medical college admission.
Police rescue 18 students, seize documents
Turns out, those expensive question papers were just multiple practice papers provided by other institutes.
The scammers collected token payments, checks, and even original mark sheets from students.
Police rescued 18 students (including minors), seized documents during raids, and made sure the students got counseling and could still take their exam.