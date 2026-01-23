Delhi Police files FIR against SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
India
Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), after he posted a video claiming sleeper cells put up separatist posters in Delhi ahead of Republic Day.
Police checked the areas but found no such posters.
The FIR was registered under sections 196, 197, 152 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Pannun's long history of threats
Pannun has been labeled a terrorist by India and is wanted by the NIA.
He's known for making threats—like urging the Sikh community not to fly on Air India and threatening Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ahead of Republic Day.
SFJ itself was banned.