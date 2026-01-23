Delhi Police files FIR against SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun India Jan 23, 2026

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), after he posted a video claiming sleeper cells put up separatist posters in Delhi ahead of Republic Day.

Police checked the areas but found no such posters.

The FIR was registered under sections 196, 197, 152 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).