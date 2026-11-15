Delhi Police files FIR over dead fish dumping in Yamuna
Delhi Police have filed an FIR against unknown people for allegedly dumping dead fish into the Yamuna River, following a complaint from the irrigation and flood control department of the Delhi government.
The case is being investigated under BNS sections 352 (intentional insult to invoke breach of peace), 353 (public mischief), and 240 (spreading false information).
BJP and AAP trade pollution accusations
The incident has sparked political finger-pointing between BJP and AAP, with both sides blaming each other over river pollution.
Locals suspect a nearby tannery's waste may be to blame.
Meanwhile, police are checking area footage to see if the dumping was intentional, especially since rumors about chemicals in the river could affect Chhath festival plans.