Delhi Police foil Bawana murder plot linked to Vicky Haddal
Delhi Police just stopped an alleged murder plan linked to Vicky Haddal, a gangster based in Canada.
The target was actually a man based in Bawana, who is allegedly a relative of Haddal's, and the whole thing started because of an old family feud.
The plot came to light thanks to a woman who noticed something off around her husband earlier this month.
Police arrest 5 suspects, seize weapons
Acting on her tip, police caught two suspects Rinku and Sumit on September 18. Both have criminal backgrounds and were reportedly taking orders from Ishu, an IGNOU student who was in touch with Haddal.
In total, five people are now in custody, and police seized five weapons (including two foreign-made pistols) plus a stolen bike meant for the attack.
Investigations are still on as police work to break up the entire group behind the plot.