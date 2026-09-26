Delhi Police head constable Amarjeet Singh dies from stray bullet
India
A Delhi Police head constable, Amarjeet Singh, 35, lost his life after being hit by a stray bullet during a family naming ceremony in Hansi in Haryana on the night of September 23, around 10pm.
He was shot in the thigh and, despite emergency treatment, died the next day.
FIR filed for culpable homicide
Police have registered an FIR for culpable homicide not amounting to murder based on the family's complaint, who named Surender, a resident of Singhwa Khas, and Manoj from Bhiwani as firing guns at the event.
After the postmortem, Singh's body was returned to his family.
Investigations are ongoing as police work to track down those responsible.