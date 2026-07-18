Delhi Police remove Sonam Wangchuk after 20 day hunger strike
India
Delhi Police took 59-year-old climate activist Sonam Wangchuk away from Jantar Mantar on Saturday, citing medical reasons.
Wangchuk had been on a 20-day hunger strike, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down after the alleged NEET exam paper leak.
His removal led to some pushback from protesters, but police said things stayed peaceful.
Wangchuk stable at Safdarjung Hospital
After being moved, Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and is now stable and conscious.
Police emphasized that his health was their main concern as tensions at the protest site grew over demands for accountability in the NEET case.