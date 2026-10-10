Delhi Police seeks cancelation of Sharjeel Imam interim bail

Imam's bail came with strict terms: no social media and no talking to the press. According to police, he was seen interacting with media persons anyway.

Imam was originally arrested in January 2020 under anti-terror laws for allegedly being a key intellectual architect of the conspiracy behind the February 2020 communal riots in northeast Delhi.

His latest bail plea had already been rejected in July, and now his case is tangled up in bigger Supreme Court debates that are still waiting for clarity.