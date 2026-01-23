Delhi Police to use AI smart glasses for Republic Day security

The glasses can quickly scan faces—even if someone has changed their appearance—and flag matches from criminal databases without slowing down crowds. Thermal imaging helps detect hidden weapons or metal objects.

What does this mean if you're attending?

Expect strict checks all around: multi-layered frisking, drones overhead, and no private vehicles allowed near the event (Metro is your friend).

Leave bags, chargers, umbrellas, and anything sharp at home—gates open at 7am on January 26.