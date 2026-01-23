Delhi Police to use AI smart glasses for Republic Day security
India
This Republic Day, Delhi Police are stepping up security with AI-powered smart glasses.
Officers, including sub-inspectors, will wear these high-tech specs, which use facial recognition and thermal imaging to spot threats in real time.
How do these smart glasses work?
The glasses can quickly scan faces—even if someone has changed their appearance—and flag matches from criminal databases without slowing down crowds.
Thermal imaging helps detect hidden weapons or metal objects.
What does this mean if you're attending?
Expect strict checks all around: multi-layered frisking, drones overhead, and no private vehicles allowed near the event (Metro is your friend).
Leave bags, chargers, umbrellas, and anything sharp at home—gates open at 7am on January 26.