Delhi Police to use AI to manage traffic
Delhi Police has pitched a new AI-powered traffic system to help clear up the city's famously clogged roads.
The plan, part of Delhi's 2026 pollution action strategy, aims to make commutes faster and streets less chaotic by using smart tech.
Rollout in 3 phases over 2 years
The rollout happens in three phases over two years, eventually covering 42 busy corridors.
First up: five major routes get adaptive signals and enforcement cameras.
More corridors and smart junctions follow, with the final phase bringing hundreds of AI-managed intersections across the city.
It's not just about smart signals
This system isn't just about fancy lights—think real-time data crunching, automatic number plate recognition, and instant e-challans for rule-breakers.
The goal is smoother traffic flow and fewer jams.
The tech was already tested during R-Day parade
Yep! Pilot projects involving smart signals have been tested at select junctions in the past.
Pilot projects and tests of similar tech have been run at select junctions in the past—so this upgrade is building on what already works.