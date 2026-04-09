Delhi Police uncovered online exam cheating using remote desktop software
Delhi Police just uncovered a big online exam cheating ring, where students got real-time help during entrance tests using remote desktop software.
The operation was allegedly run by Harsh Vardhan and Pranjal, who recruited college students, including some from IIT and Jamia Millia Islamia, to solve questions for others.
One man has been arrested so far and at least 32 students have been bound down.
Group charged about ₹2L per candidate
The group charged about ₹2 lakh per candidate, paying paper solvers ₹500 to ₹1,000 per question.
They mainly targeted students struggling with tough entrance exams, especially those who failed competitive exams but were keen to secure admission to prestigious colleges.
The police acted after a tipoff in Dwarka, and investigations are still on to see how far this racket reached, especially with exams in Jaipur on April 7 under scrutiny.