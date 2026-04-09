Delhi Police uncovered online exam cheating using remote desktop software

Group charged about ₹2L per candidate

The group charged about ₹2 lakh per candidate, paying paper solvers ₹500 to ₹1,000 per question.

They mainly targeted students struggling with tough entrance exams, especially those who failed competitive exams but were keen to secure admission to prestigious colleges.

The police acted after a tipoff in Dwarka, and investigations are still on to see how far this racket reached, especially with exams in Jaipur on April 7 under scrutiny.