Delhi Police's 'Operation Kavach 12' cracks down on city crime

What went down

Cops seized over 31gm of heroin and almost 31kg of cannabis.

They also recorded 231 cases under the Delhi Excise Act, arresting or apprehending 238 people and seizing 50,110 quarters of illicit liquor, 31 cartons of beer, 12 beer bottles and 12 liquor bottles, plus another 117 for carrying arms—collecting pistols, country-made guns, knives, and ammo along the way.

Gambling raids led to ₹3.5 lakh in cash recovered.

The operation even shut down a fake pharma unit in Bawana and nabbed a national-level shooter tied to a ₹40 lakh cyber scam.

All told, hundreds were taken into custody as police tried to clean up the city before the celebrations.