Delhi pollution protest sparks controversy and arrests
India
An anti-pollution protest at India Gate on November 23 took an unexpected turn when some participants allegedly shouted slogans supporting slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.
The demonstration got heated—protesters were accused of using pepper spray on police, leaving a few officers with minor injuries.
Why does it matter?
Police arrested 22 people, charging them under laws meant to protect national unity.
Organizers say their only goal was to raise awareness about Delhi's severe air pollution, and they've distanced themselves from the Maoist slogans.
The incident highlights how climate activism in Delhi is getting tangled up with national security concerns—making it even tougher for young people to speak out about issues that affect everyone's health.