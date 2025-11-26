SC calls out custodial deaths, pushes for working CCTVs in police stations

What's happening now:

In a previous order, the SC directed installation of CCTV cameras with night vision and audio at all police stations and central agencies.

But many haven't followed through—as of the latest hearing, only 11 states had filed proof of compliance.

The court warned that if updates aren't submitted soon, top officials will have to show up personally and explain why.

The next hearing is set for December 16, 2025.

The message from the bench was clear: real accountability starts with transparency, and working cameras are non-negotiable for protecting people's rights.