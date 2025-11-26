Madhya Pradesh: Police officials removed after delay in arresting rape accused India Nov 26, 2025

A heartbreaking case has shaken Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, where a six-year-old girl was raped on November 21.

The accused, 23-year-old Salman, allegedly lured her with chocolate into a forest. She's now recovering at AIIMS Bhopal.

After public outrage over the slow police response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the immediate removal of Raisen's Superintendent of Police and the Misrod police station in-charge.