Madhya Pradesh: Police officials removed after delay in arresting rape accused
A heartbreaking case has shaken Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, where a six-year-old girl was raped on November 21.
The accused, 23-year-old Salman, allegedly lured her with chocolate into a forest. She's now recovering at AIIMS Bhopal.
After public outrage over the slow police response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the immediate removal of Raisen's Superintendent of Police and the Misrod police station in-charge.
Search ongoing; villagers demand justice
Four days later, Salman is still missing despite 20 police teams and 300 officers searching for him.
Frustrated villagers have been protesting outside Gauharganj police station and blocking a major highway to demand action.
Authorities have raised the reward for information to ₹30,000 as top police officials oversee the search.