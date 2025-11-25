Next Article
One dead, 18 hospitalized after chlorine gas leak near Mumbai
India
A chlorine gas leak from an old cylinder in Vasai, near Mumbai, left one man dead and 18 others in the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
The leak happened during ongoing work by a water tank near the Diwanman crematorium, sending toxic fumes into the area.
Both local residents and firefighters who rushed to help were affected.
Quick action saved more lives
Nineteen people—including kids, women, and several firefighters—were taken to hospitals.
Sadly, Dev Kantilal Pardiwal lost his life due to inhaling the gas; his wife is still in intensive care.
Firefighters Swapnil Dhag and Pankaj Satvi managed to stop things from getting worse by dunking the leaking cylinder in a pond.
Most of those hospitalized are now stable, thanks to their quick response.