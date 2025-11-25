Next Article
Headmaster attacked after standing up for girl students
India
In Malda, West Bengal, a school headmaster was assaulted on Tuesday when he tried to stop a group of youths from harassing girl students near the school gate.
The headmaster, Badiuz Zaman, protested and asked the youths not to harass the girls and was physically attacked by three local youths who also took his motorcycle keys.
Police respond, safety measures increased
Zaman suffered a bleeding forehead but managed to file a police complaint. All three suspects were detained.
Locals say this harassment has been happening regularly around the school. In response, police have increased patrols in the area.