India stands firm on Arunachal Pradesh after airport incident
India has pushed back against China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, calling the state an "integral and inalienable" part of the country.
This comes after Pema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian citizen from Arunachal, was allegedly detained during a layover at Shanghai airport, according to her account, though Chinese authorities denied any detention or harassment—even though she had a valid passport.
The Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that India doesn't accept China's stance on the region.
What actually happened—and how both sides responded
Thongdok, who lives in the UK, was traveling to Japan when her passport got flagged just because she's from Arunachal Pradesh. She said the experience was stressful until help arrived from the Indian Consulate.
China insisted their immigration checks were standard procedure, but India wasn't convinced—raising concerns about international travel norms and making sure travelers' rights are respected.