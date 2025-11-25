India stands firm on Arunachal Pradesh after airport incident India Nov 25, 2025

India has pushed back against China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, calling the state an "integral and inalienable" part of the country.

This comes after Pema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian citizen from Arunachal, was allegedly detained during a layover at Shanghai airport, according to her account, though Chinese authorities denied any detention or harassment—even though she had a valid passport.

The Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that India doesn't accept China's stance on the region.