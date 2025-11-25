India responds after Arunachal woman harassed at Shanghai airport 

India has lodged a strong protest with China after an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was detained at Shanghai airport. The woman, Pema Wangjom Thongdok, on her way to Japan, was allegedly detained at the Shanghai airport for over 18 hours after Chinese authorities refused to recognize her Indian passport. Reacting to the incident, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Chinese authorities have still not been able to explain their actions, which violate multiple conventions governing international air travel."

Diplomatic protest India demands explanation from China for detention He reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an "integral and inalienable part of India and this is a self-evident fact." "No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality," he said. China had earlier denied allegations of harassment against the Indian woman by immigration officials at Shanghai airport. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thongdok "was not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment or harassment."

China's stance China's response to India's allegations Ning also claimed that the airline provided food, water, and a place to rest during the process. However, she reiterated China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing refers to as Zangnan or South Tibet. "Zangnan is China's territory. China has never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India," she said.

Case Case details Thongdok, a financial adviser who has lived in the United Kingdom for 14 years, claimed she was singled out during security checks and was told by Chinese authorities that her passport was invalid, as they considered Arunachal Pradesh part of China. "One of them even said that I should get a Chinese passport because I am Chinese....They kept my passport and didn't let me leave. I didn't have access to food," she told the Indian Express.