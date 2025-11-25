Madhya Pradesh school protest: Students clash with principal over suspensions
At Sandipani School in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, students broke out in protest on Tuesday after four classmates were suspended for allegedly making and sharing an AI-edited image of Principal Ved Prakash Avadhiya.
The incident, which happened earlier this month, quickly escalated as students took to blocking the Niwas-Mandla main road.
Tensions rise as students and teachers push back
The suspended students say the principal has been abusive and intimidating, demanding he be removed from his post.
Even after police cleared the roadblock, protests continued on campus. Talks with education officials haven't resolved things—students are still standing their ground.
Meanwhile, protesting students also allege that teachers are frustrated with the principal's conduct and are considering quitting if things don't change soon.