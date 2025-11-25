Next Article
Volcanic ash disrupts flights; Air India cancels 13 routes
India
Volcanic ash from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano has thrown a wrench into international travel plans, leading Air India to cancel 13 flights just to be safe.
The airline is also double-checking its planes for any ash-related issues before letting them fly.
What's happening and what you need to know
The ash cloud is drifting northeast toward China, so Indian airports aren't seeing major disruptions right now.
Still, India's aviation authorities are keeping a close eye on things and have told airlines to reroute flights if needed.
If you're flying soon, it's a good idea to check your flight status for any last-minute changes.