Dalit bride's wedding procession blocked by caste slurs in Madhya Pradesh
India
A Dalit bride's pre-wedding procession in Lakhma Khedi, Madhya Pradesh, was stopped on Monday when members of the Rajput community allegedly hurled casteist slurs and blocked the way.
The incident involved Ritu and her family, highlighting this specific event in the area.
Police step in, FIR registered under SC/ST Act
Police quickly intervened, forming a security cordon so the Bindoli could continue safely.
Afterward, a complaint was filed against those involved, leading to an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and BNS Act.
While the Bindoli went ahead, tensions remain high in the village as police work to keep things peaceful.