India, Nepal team up for 'Suryakiran' military drill
India and Nepal just kicked off their 19th annual 'Suryakiran' military exercise in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.
Over two weeks, 334 soldiers from each side will train together—focusing on jungle warfare, counter-terrorism in the mountains, and teaming up ground and air operations.
Why does this matter?
This year's drill isn't just about combat skills—it's also about working together on disaster relief, medical aid, and even using drones and AI tech.
The goal? To help both armies learn from each other, boost peacekeeping skills, and strengthen the friendship between India and Nepal.