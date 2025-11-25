Next Article
Woman thought murdered found alive in Noida; husband was jailed
India
A 25-year-old woman from Bihar, missing since July and believed to be murdered, has turned up alive in Noida, living with her boyfriend.
Her parents had blamed her husband, Ranjeet Kumar, for dowry harassment and murder—leading to his arrest.
Now that she's been found safe, police are now reviewing the accusations against him.
Police tracked her down using tech
Police used technical surveillance to locate the woman and her partner on November 24.
She'd married Kumar in February but left him just months later to be with someone else.
With both the woman and her boyfriend now in custody, police are reviewing the charges against Kumar.