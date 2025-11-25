Next Article
Ayodhya Ram temple: Muslim community's gesture of goodwill
India
The Ram temple in Ayodhya was officially completed on November 25, 2025, with Prime Minister Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisting a saffron flag at the ceremony.
Nearly six years after the Supreme Court's decision to give the land for the temple, local Muslims welcomed the moment, saying they respect the verdict and value peaceful coexistence.
Muslim leaders join in, highlight unity
Muslim leaders like Iqbal Ansari attended the event.
Local cleric Liyaqat Ali Khan congratulated Hindu attendees and shared hopes for lasting peace.
Community members emphasized respecting each other's beliefs—Noor Alam even brought home 'prasad' from the ceremony for his family.