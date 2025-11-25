Ayodhya Ram temple: Muslim community's gesture of goodwill India Nov 25, 2025

The Ram temple in Ayodhya was officially completed on November 25, 2025, with Prime Minister Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisting a saffron flag at the ceremony.

Nearly six years after the Supreme Court's decision to give the land for the temple, local Muslims welcomed the moment, saying they respect the verdict and value peaceful coexistence.