Veteran journalist Ashok Kumar Sinha passes away at 76

Who was Ashok Kumar Sinha?

Starting out in 1972 as a sub-editor at Searchlight in Patna, Sinha went on to work with The Times of India before joining Hindustan Times.

He led editorial teams in Patna and Ranchi and retired in 2009.

Colleagues remember him as a tough but fair mentor who genuinely cared about helping young journalists grow.

Known for his sharp news sense and commitment to ethical reporting, Sinha leaves behind an inspiring legacy that shaped Bihar's media scene for decades.