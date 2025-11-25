Veteran journalist Ashok Kumar Sinha passes away at 76
Ashok Kumar Sinha, a respected name in Bihar journalism and former senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times, Patna, passed away Monday evening after a short illness related to his kidneys. He was 76.
His last rites were held at Gulbi Ghat on Tuesday.
Sinha is survived by his wife, one daughter and a daughter-in-law, and grandsons; his son, Wing Commander Arvind Sinha of the Indian Air Force, passed away in 2019.
Who was Ashok Kumar Sinha?
Starting out in 1972 as a sub-editor at Searchlight in Patna, Sinha went on to work with The Times of India before joining Hindustan Times.
He led editorial teams in Patna and Ranchi and retired in 2009.
Colleagues remember him as a tough but fair mentor who genuinely cared about helping young journalists grow.
Known for his sharp news sense and commitment to ethical reporting, Sinha leaves behind an inspiring legacy that shaped Bihar's media scene for decades.