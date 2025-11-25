Next Article
Cyclone Senyar set to drench South India this week
India
Heads up—IMD says heavy rain is coming to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between November 25-30.
A low-pressure zone over the Strait of Malacca could intensify into Cyclone Senyar by November 26 and is expected to move across the Bay of Bengal.
Why should you care?
If you're along the coast, expect strong winds (up to 60km/h), rough seas, and a real risk for crops just as harvest season hits.
Fishermen have been told to stay ashore until things calm down.
Local officials are handing out tarps to help farmers protect their produce, while IMD keeps watch and shares updates so everyone can stay safe.