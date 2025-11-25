Next Article
Heavy rain pushes Thirumoorthy dam close to full
India
Thanks to days of heavy rain, Thirumoorthy Dam in Tamil Nadu is nearly full—water levels have reached 53.3 feet out of a maximum 60.
The dam's storage is now at 1,456 mcft, with water flowing in much faster than it's being released.
Local spots off-limits as dams fill up
Because of the high water, access to Panchalinga Falls near Sri Amanalingeswarar Temple is still closed for the third day.
Officials are keeping watch and will reopen it when things are safe.
Other nearby dams—Sholayar, Parambikulam, and Aliyar—are also filling up fast.