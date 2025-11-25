Next Article
Former Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit critically injured in hit-and-run
India
Former Shiv Sena MLA Nirmala Gavit is in critical condition after a car hit her from behind while she was walking with her grandson near their home in Nashik.
The impact, caught on CCTV, sent her several feet forward. Thankfully, her grandson was unharmed.
Driver on the run; family wants answers
Gavit is currently in the ICU as police search for the driver, who fled right after the crash.
Although authorities have identified the vehicle, no arrests have been made yet.
Her family—frustrated by the delay—wants a full investigation to find out if this was just an accident or something more deliberate.
Public outrage is growing as people call for swift action.