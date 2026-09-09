Delhi pushes Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Welfare Bill

PG owners will need to register their properties within 90 days, get clearances from authorities, and list verified details online.

Safety upgrades include CCTVs in common areas (with footage kept for 30 days), night guards for bigger PGs, and visitor logs.

Rent hikes will be capped by a new committee, security deposits can't exceed three months' rent, and different rents based on gender, caste, religion, or state of origin is banned.

Mandatory registration, inspections every three months, and dispute resolution within 15 working days.