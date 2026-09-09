Delhi pushes Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Welfare Bill
After a deadly PG building collapse in Satya Niketan claimed seven lives, the Delhi government is pushing for stricter rules to make PGs safer and fairer.
The new Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Welfare Bill focuses on better safety, rent limits, and official oversight, especially in student hubs like Mukherjee Nagar and Laxmi Nagar.
PGs: registration, CCTV, rent, deposit caps
PG owners will need to register their properties within 90 days, get clearances from authorities, and list verified details online.
Safety upgrades include CCTVs in common areas (with footage kept for 30 days), night guards for bigger PGs, and visitor logs.
Rent hikes will be capped by a new committee, security deposits can't exceed three months' rent, and different rents based on gender, caste, religion, or state of origin is banned.
Mandatory registration, inspections every three months, and dispute resolution within 15 working days.
Students may get safer PGs
These changes could make life safer and less stressful for students living away from home.