Delhi Race Club fights 15 day eviction after lease expiry
India
Right after celebrating 100 years, the Delhi Race Club was hit with an eviction notice: told to leave its huge, prime property near the prime minister's residence in just 15 days because its lease ran out.
Not ready to give up, the club quickly took the fight to the Delhi High Court.
Delhi High Court pauses eviction
The High Court has now paused any immediate eviction, giving the club and about 5,000 families who depend on it a little relief.
The case also affects the Indian Polo Association and highlights a bigger debate: how do we balance preserving historic spots with new city development?
For now, everything hangs on what happens next in court.