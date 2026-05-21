Delhi records 1st major heatstroke case amid May heatwave
India
Delhi just saw its first major heatstroke case of the season: a 24-year-old student fell seriously ill while traveling on a train and landed in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with a body temperature over 40 degrees Celsius.
An official said he had vomiting, fecal incontinence and altered sensorium, highlighting how tough this heatwave is getting.
Delhi hottest May night since 2012
Thursday night was Delhi's hottest May night since 2012, with temperatures not dropping below 31.9 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, RML Hospital has activated its summer emergency systems (think cooling beds and ice baths) to handle more cases quickly and prevent serious complications.