Delhi records 1st major heatstroke case amid May heatwave India May 21, 2026

Delhi just saw its first major heatstroke case of the season: a 24-year-old student fell seriously ill while traveling on a train and landed in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with a body temperature over 40 degrees Celsius.

An official said he had vomiting, fecal incontinence and altered sensorium, highlighting how tough this heatwave is getting.