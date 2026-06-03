Delhi records 37.7°C maximum, Safdarjung low 26.8°C and rain possible
India
Delhi stayed pretty comfortable on Tuesday, hitting a maximum of 37.7 degrees Celsius, noticeably cooler than usual for this time of year.
Nights weren't too hot either, with a low of 26.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.
No rain showed up in the city, but things might change soon.
IMD predicts pleasant early June weather
IMD says Delhi can expect more pleasant weather through the first week of June, so heat wave worries are on pause for now.
Today's forecast hints at partly cloudy skies and a chance of thunderstorms or light rain in some spots.
Over in Rajasthan, recent showers and storms knocked down temperatures. Temperatures fell below heatwave levels at most places after the rain.