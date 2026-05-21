Delhi records hottest May night since 2012 with 31.9°C low
India
Delhi woke up to its hottest May night since 2012, with the temperature not dropping below 31.9 Celsius, over 5 Celsius higher than usual for this time of year, according to the IMD.
The last time it was this warm at night in May was back in 2012, when the minimum touched 32.5 Celsius.
IMD issues orange alert in Delhi
Other parts of Delhi felt the heat too: Lodi Road was both over 4.5 Celsius above normal, and Palam wasn't far behind.
With a weeklong heatwave on, IMD has issued an orange alert and expects daytime highs to reach up to a scorching 46 Celsius.
On a slightly better note, Delhi's air quality was moderate Thursday morning with an AQI of 153.