Delhi records hottest May night since 2012 with 31.9°C low India May 21, 2026

Delhi woke up to its hottest May night since 2012, with the temperature not dropping below 31.9 Celsius, over 5 Celsius higher than usual for this time of year, according to the IMD.

The last time it was this warm at night in May was back in 2012, when the minimum touched 32.5 Celsius.