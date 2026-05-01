Delhi refuses fuel to over 15,600 vehicles without PUC certificate
India
Delhi just got serious about pollution: more than 15,600 vehicles were refused fuel between April 26 and 29 because they didn't have a valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificate.
This follows Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's recent push to actually enforce the "no PUC, no fuel" rule that's been around since October last year.
Nine Delhi depots turn away vehicles
Officials found thousands of vehicles skipping their pollution checks, so gas pumps at nine Delhi depots (and even one in Noida) started turning people away.
It's all part of a bigger effort to cut emissions and improve air quality in the city.
If you drive in Delhi, make sure your PUC is up to date or you might be walking home.